Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis police searching for missing girl who may be in danger

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a missing child who might be in danger.

Police say 12-year-old Shatia Brown was last seen Wednesday at around 5 p.m. on Bruce Street.

Shatia is 5′2″ and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black tank top, and blue jeans. Her hair is styled in a bob.

Anyone with information on Shatia’s whereabouts is asked to call Memphis police at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch canceled as Mid-South severe weather threat ends
omicron variant
Omicron variant comes with shift in symptoms
Suspect arrested after body found in suitcase in Memphis
Suspect arrested after body found in suitcase in Memphis
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Shelby County Health Department announces effective date for new health order

Latest News

Crews prepare for severe weather in the Mid-South
Crews prepare for severe weather in the Mid-South
Crews prepare for severe weather in the Mid-South
Crews prepare for severe weather in the Mid-South
Mississippi expands testing as state deals with COVID-19 virus surge
At-home COVID-19 test kit
Home rapid COVID-19 tests remain in high demand amid COVID-19 surge