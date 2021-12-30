Advertise with Us
Memphis police officer charged after domestic violence incident

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer is facing charges after a domestic violence altercation.

Larry Matthews III is charged with domestic assault-bodily harm and false imprisonment.

According to the Memphis Police Department, it was reported that Matthews was involved in a domestic violence altercation and upon investigation of the incident, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Matthews turned himself in to police Thursday morning and was booked into the Shelby County Jail. He was released and is due in court next month.

Matthews is relieved of duty pending an ongoing internal investigation.

