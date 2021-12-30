Home rapid COVID-19 tests remain in high demand amid COVID-19 surge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A lot of people may be depending on a COVID-19 home antigen test in order to make New Year’s Eve plans or other holiday gatherings.

Most packages come with two rapid tests and that’s for a good reason.

“A lot of people tell me my rapid test was negative yesterday and I’ll say, well do it again and call me back tomorrow, and it’s positive. So, it does miss some, said infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld.

Threlkeld says rapid COVID-19 home tests are a great tool to use in tandem with the even more reliable PCR test, or tests that are sent off to a lab for a more accurate reading.

“If you get a positive rapid test, do not say, ‘hey I’m going to do a PCR and see if it’s right. If it’s really positive and I’m going to go out with my friends until I get that PCR result back.’ That is a terrible idea. These tests are very accurate if they are positive,” said Threlkeld.

The current test positivity rate in Shelby County is about 9 percent, but positivity numbers tend to lag behind several days.

If the testing at Baptist hospital in Memphis is any indication, that number will increase significantly.

Threlkeld says Monday and Tuesday of this week, nearly 1,200 people were tested at Baptist Memphis. Of those tested, there was a 47 percent positivity rate.

“Forty-seven percent is a ridiculous number,” said Threlkeld.

Demand for testing is incredibly high right now with long lines at testing sites and home rapid COVID-19 tests in stores hard to find.

“If you look at the UK, they have very widely available testing. Our testing through two administrations has been poor. It remains poor. It’s hard to imagine that we didn’t see this day eventually coming,” said Threlkeld.

Wednesday, the White House said a contract should be ready late next week to buy 500 million at-home COVID tests.

The department of health and human services and defense are working to expedite the distribution of the free tests that should be available sometime in January.

In the meantime, there is a brand new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at Compass Laboratory Services at 1800 Pyramid Place.

For a complete list of all Shelby County health public testing sites, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.