Health expert urges people to protect their health ringing in the New Year

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As many look forward to ringing in the New Year, the omicron variant continues to spread throughout the Mid-South.

Dr. LaTonya Washington joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share some tips to protect your health.

Dr. Washington also talked about vaccine distribution and the challenges healthcare workers are experiencing as COVID cases surge.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

