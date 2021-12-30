Advertise with Us
Health department reports record-breaking daily case increase of more than 2.2K cases

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Dec. 30
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Dec. 30
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County set another record for daily COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic. On Thursday, the health department reported a daily increase of 2,259 newly confirmed cases.

These new numbers bring the county’s active case count to more than 11,000.

Shelby County Health Department says pediatric cases are up by 424 with pediatric active cases topping 2,300.

School-aged children account for about 22% of all active cases in Shelby County.

Hospitalizations are being watched closely as the highly-transmissible omicron variant makes its way through the Mid-South. It’s now the dominant variant in Shelby County.

Both ICU and acute care utilization are in the red zone, according to the health department’s health care resource tracking system.

These are the most virus-related hospitalizations seen in Tennessee since October.

Healthcare resource tracking system - Dec. 30
Healthcare resource tracking system - Dec. 30

The variant and holiday gatherings are heightening the demand for more COVID-19 testing as well -- a demand that the health department is working to meet.

This week, two new testing sites opened and several will be open on New Year’s Day.

The vaccine is suggested as the best way to combat symptoms of the virus.

Shelby County vaccine data:

  • 1,130,642 total vaccinations administered
  • 538,867 total people vaccinated
  • 9,400 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

For more information on COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

