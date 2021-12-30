First Alert to a stormy New Year’s, followed by a blast of cold air

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through Noon. After the fog clears, we will gradually see clouds clearing and get more sunshine this afternoon. Another round of severe weather arrives late Friday into Saturday, bringing very cold air to follow.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 69 degrees. Winds: South 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: A weather system will approach the area on Friday, so it will be mostly cloudy with showers. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Spotty, light showers will be possible on Friday afternoon and evening, but rain shouldn’t have much of an impact on New Year’s Eve plans.

WEEKEND: We will have another round of potentially severe storms on Saturday afternoon as a strong cold front enters the area. Damaging winds and hail will be the greatest threat. Highs on Saturday will reach around 70 degrees early in the day, but will drop to the 20s on Saturday night. With cold air pushing in behind the front, there could be a few flurries in west Tennessee on Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The ground temperatures will be too high for anything to stick. High temperatures will only reach the upper 30s Sunday and low temperatures will dip into the 20s on Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will be in the lower 40s with sunshine Monday. Temperatures will climb as we go through the week with lower 50s on Tuesday and 60s on Wednesday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

