First Alert to a stormy New Year’s, followed by a blast of cold air

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another round of severe weather is expected Friday night into Saturday, putting a damper on the New Year’s holiday.

Friday Night (New Year’s Eve), a cold front will make it’s way toward the Mid-South. Spotty, light showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder will be possible on Friday afternoon and evening. There will be a few showers Friday night and around Midnight.

The threat for severe weather will continue into Saturday morning as the cold front slowly sags south. All modes of severe weather will be possible. Damaging winds and hail will be the greatest threat.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has outlined the Mid-South under a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe storms Saturday.

Slight Risk (Level 2/5) from the Storm Prediction Center for Saturday, Jan 1, 2022 (WMC)

A Slight Risk is issued when scattered severe storms are possible. Short-lived severe storms are likely, but not widespread. An isolated intense storm could be possible.

For more a detailed description on these risk categories from the SPC, check out this Breakdown.

Understanding categories from The Storm Prediction Center (SPC)

Heavy rainfall from thunderstorms & training storms may cause flooding especially in urban & poor drainage areas.

Estimated rainfall Friday-Saturday (Dec 31 to Jan 1) (WMC)

Additionally, this cold front will bring some very cold air with it. Highs on Saturday (New Year’s Day) will reach the low 70s, but will drop to the 20s on Saturday night. High temperatures will only reach the mid 30s Sunday.

A blast of cold air arrives New Year's weekend. (WMC)

