Economic outlook: Memphis rebounds with new projects and employment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis economy is rebounding after experiencing setbacks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

New economic opportunities are on the horizon in the new year.

Heading into 2021, there was a sense of optimism that Memphis’ economy would regain momentum.

Memphis Tourism’s president and CEO, Kevin Kane, says that in many ways it has.

“We’ve got a beautiful convention center that was just renovated over the last three years - $200-plus-million-dollars. It’s like a brand new building,” he said.

The Renasant Convention Center opened earlier in 2021 and recently served as the central hub for thousands of participants in the St. Jude Marathon.

The return of events and businesses has allowed for new employment opportunities.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate has steadily decreased this year in the Memphis metropolitan area, coming in at 3.9 percent in November.

But there’s still work to do to grow the workforce. It is why the Memphis Chamber has launched UpSkill 901. It is an initiative that meets workforce needs by providing education, training, and certifications.

The Chamber hopes to bring 50,000 jobs by 2030. The area will get closer to that goal thanks to the addition of a massive Ford electric vehicle plant being built in Haywood County that will bring 6,000 jobs alone. The site is expected to be completed by 2024.

Memphis Tourism will also bring jobs and revenue with new additions.

“The airport next month, we’ll be opening a brand-new concourse,” said Kane. “It’s state of the art, fantastic! There’s new hotels being built from one end of the city to far reaches of the county. “We’ve got a lot to offer here.”

The Memphis Chamber’s director of communications, Ryan Poe, is optimistic for 2022′s economic outlook. He wrote the following statement to Action News 5:

“Years from now, people will look back at 2021 as a turning point for Greater Memphis. We’re becoming a region of choice for innovators, which is why we’re attracting thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in investment from world-class companies like Ford. But this isn’t a moment, it’s a movement. In 2022, the Chamber will be working to bring even more life-changing job and business opportunities to the region as we relentlessly pursue prosperity for all.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.