Dance academy administrator identified as woman shot to death at Walgreens

Walgreens shooting victim identified: Juanita Washington
Walgreens shooting victim identified: Juanita Washington(L.Y.E Academy)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman who was shot and killed Wednesday at a Memphis Walgreens store was the head administrator of LYE Academy, according to the school.

Academy owner Ladia Yates says they just celebrated Juanita Washington’s 60th birthday Dec. 16.

“To look on the news and see that her life was taken from gun violence here in Memphis is devastating, practice in this studio will never ever ever ever be the same,” said Yates.

According to investigators, officers were called to Walgreens on South Perkins just before 1 p.m. Wednesday where they found a woman who was shot. She went to the hospital in critical condition but died from her injuries.

Police say a male suspect left the scene in a white van. No arrests have been made.

Police have yet to confirm Washington’s name.

