Crews prepare for severe weather in the Mid-South

Crews prepare for severe weather in the Mid-South
Crews prepare for severe weather in the Mid-South
By Arianna Poindexter
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the second time in a matter of weeks, the Bluff City is preparing for another weather event with heavy rain, gusty winds, and severe storms.

“Even though we just had a storm, we are accustomed to working storms. That is what we do,” said Gale Jones Carson with Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW).

Jones Carson says crews are on standby ready to hit the ground running to assess damage in the case of downed trees, power lines, and outages.

“During that time, our employees would work 24/7, 16-hour shifts to restore services quickly and safely for our customers,” Jones Carson said.

Meanwhile, the City of Memphis and officials in North Mississippi are also preparing.

The DeSoto County Emergency Management Agency has crews on standby in case of damage throughout the county from strong winds and heavy rain.

City of Memphis officials say crews spent the day inspecting and clearing storm drains, inlets, and checking other essential areas to help minimize the potential for street flooding.

Jones Carson says never assume MLGW knows you have an outage.

You can report outages at 901-544-6500.

MLGW officials are also encouraging residents to sign up for their new text alert system, which notifies customers of outages in the area.

If you want more information on how to sign up, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

