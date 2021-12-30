Advertise with Us
COVID-19 antiviral treatment supply arrives in Tennessee

Experts weigh in on COVID-19 antibody pills.
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced the arrival of the antiviral COVID-19 pill in the Volunteer State Thursday.

The Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorizations for molnupirvar by Merck and Paxlovid™ by Pfizer to battle the virus.

TDH says the treatments are recommended for those with underlying medical conditions that could put them at high risk for severe cases of COVID-19.

The treatments are free and require a prescription.

Oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment guidance(Tennessee Department of Health)

Walmart pharmacies in Tennessee will assist in the distribution of the treatments across the state. Visit walmart.com/covidmedication to find participating pharmacies in your area.

Though the treatment will be widely available in the coming weeks, TDH still recommends the vaccine as the best way to prevent infection.

More information on vaccine locations, including available vaccine products, is available at vaccines.gov.

