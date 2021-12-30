COVID-19 antiviral treatment supply arrives in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced the arrival of the antiviral COVID-19 pill in the Volunteer State Thursday.

The Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorizations for molnupirvar by Merck and Paxlovid™ by Pfizer to battle the virus.

TDH says the treatments are recommended for those with underlying medical conditions that could put them at high risk for severe cases of COVID-19.

The treatments are free and require a prescription.

Oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment guidance (Tennessee Department of Health)

Walmart pharmacies in Tennessee will assist in the distribution of the treatments across the state. Visit walmart.com/covidmedication to find participating pharmacies in your area.

Though the treatment will be widely available in the coming weeks, TDH still recommends the vaccine as the best way to prevent infection.

More information on vaccine locations, including available vaccine products, is available at vaccines.gov.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.