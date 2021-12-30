Beale Street New Year’s Eve party to take over downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The annual Beale Street New Year’s Eve Celebration is ready to take over downtown Memphis Friday night.

Beale Street is inviting anyone aged 21+ to ring in the new year starting at 9 p.m. When the clock strikes midnight, fireworks and confetti cannons will fill the Bluff City sky.

Entry onto Beale Street is free and don’t forget your ID.

