Beale Street New Year’s Eve party to take over downtown Memphis

Beale Street on New Year's Eve 2018
Beale Street on New Year's Eve 2018(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The annual Beale Street New Year’s Eve Celebration is ready to take over downtown Memphis Friday night.

Beale Street is inviting anyone aged 21+ to ring in the new year starting at 9 p.m. When the clock strikes midnight, fireworks and confetti cannons will fill the Bluff City sky.

Entry onto Beale Street is free and don’t forget your ID.

