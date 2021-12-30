Advertise with Us
Authorities searching escaped Choctaw Co. inmate

Authorities searching escaped Choctaw Co. inmate
(Source: Panola County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ACKERMAN, Miss. (WMC) - Authorities in Mississippi are searching for an escaped inmate.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office says Andrew Emerick escaped an inmate work camp in Ackerman, Mississippi Wednesday. He was serving time for narcotics violations.

Emerick is 5′10″ and has brown eyes, a red beard, and red hair. He was last seen wearing blue pajama bottoms, a white t-shirt, a dark jacket, and orange inmate shoes.

Emerick is from Lafayette County and has been known to frequent the Sardis and Pope area.

Anyone with information on Emerick’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 662-563-6230.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Mississippi expands testing as state deals with COVID-19 virus surge