WATCH: Dr. Threlkeld discusses symptoms of the omicron variant
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld will hold a COVID-19 Q&A Wednesday to discuss the current state of the pandemic and hospitalizations in Shelby County.
The Shelby County Health Department has reported 962 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours.
Threlkeld is expected to talk about the omicron variant, the impact on the Mid-South, and what people need to know about the symptoms of the omicron variant.
Watch the Q&A live at 1:30 p.m. in the video player above.
