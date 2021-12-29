WATCH: Dr. Threlkeld discusses symptoms of the omicron variant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld will hold a COVID-19 Q&A Wednesday to discuss the current state of the pandemic and hospitalizations in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Health Department has reported 962 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours.

Threlkeld is expected to talk about the omicron variant, the impact on the Mid-South, and what people need to know about the symptoms of the omicron variant.

Watch the Q&A live at 1:30 p.m. in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.