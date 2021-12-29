Tigers expect to play AAC basketball opener vs Tulane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With The Memphis Tigers finally back on the basketball court after a week and a half bout with COVID-19, the University of Memphis can start concentrating on opening up their American Athletic Conference (AAC) season Wednesday night at Tulane.

The Tigers only got back on the practice court Monday for the first time since having to pull out of their scheduled game against Tennessee in Nashville back on December 18.

In the interim, head coach Penny Hardaway says there were more positive tests but wouldn’t say whom. He ensured there will be enough players ready to go against the Green Wave, but the conditioning of those who play will be in question.

“You just sit around the house for like a week,” said Hardaway. “It’s almost a week. It’s always tough to come back out. But that’s part of what’s going on with the pandemic, and that’s what we have to do. I don’t expect us to be in great shape tomorrow, but I don’t expect us to be out of shape. It’s going to be some moments until they get their second wind where we’ll look a little sluggish, and I’m hoping that we don’t.”

Hardaway says the injured finger, which would’ve kept prized freshman Emoni Bates out of the Tennessee game, has had time to heal but adds he’ll be a game-time decision against Tulane in New Orleans Wednesday night.

