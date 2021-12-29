Texas Tech wins 63rd annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It went as quick as it came.

The 63rd annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl concluded with Texas Tech University pulling out the win against Mississippi State University (MSU) 43-7.

A big turnout at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium of 48,615 was there to cheer on both teams, Mississippi State and Texas Tech.

It was a pleasant sight to see stands filled again for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, something strictly limited last year due to COVID-19.

“I got two new cowbells for this,” said Mississippi State fan Anna Holtz.

Holtz and her friends, all Mississippi State sophomores, were excited Tuesday afternoon before walking into the stadium

Win or lose, they were excited to be present for the experience.

“The atmosphere is honestly insane,” said fellow MSU fan Kaitlyn Denny. “I mean, it gets everybody really hyped up, just excited. We’re going to stay the whole game, ring our cowbells no matter what. It really brings us all together.”

Rain was prevalent throughout most of the afternoon, but it didn’t keep tailgating and pregame activities from taking place, though it did put a damper on numbers.

The devoted fans persevered.

“We actually came from Dallas, so our drive is about six/seven hours, but from Lubbock that would have been about five? Yeah, five hours,” said Peyten Augustine, a Texas Tech senior.

Whereas Augustine and her friends, Texas Tech seniors, came to their first bowl game in their college career.

This is Mississippi State’s 12th straight bowl appearance, but Texas Tech hasn’t been bowl eligible since 2017.

A long drive is a small price to pay.

“Just a fun trip, just being able to get out here and actually watch a ball game,” said Branden Kozicki, who was rooting for Texas Tech. “That was kind of the goal. You know, you can’t go for four years without watching or going to a ball game, so it’s really fun to be able to come out here and watch them.”

All of this happened while tens of thousands enjoyed a few days in the Bluff City.

“We have taken advantage of it,” Kozicki said, saying this was his first time in Memphis. “Beale Street has been really fun. Now, we’re here. We’re going to hit up the Bass Pro Pyramid. It’s been fun since we’ve been here.”

We’ve certainly enjoyed seeing the crowd back in the stadium for bowl season.

Regardless of who won or who lost, it’s been a good last couple of days for Memphis.

We can’t wait to see what next year brings.

