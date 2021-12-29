Suspect on the run after woman shot a Walgreens in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is on the run after a woman was shot at a Walgreens store in Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis police responded to Walgreens on S. Perkins shortly before 1 p.m. and located a woman who had been shot. The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the male suspect fled the scene in a white van.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

