Suspect arrested after body found in suitcase in Memphis
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing charges after a body was found in a suitcase in Memphis earlier in December.

Julian Summers, 30, is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of corpse.

On December 12, Memphis police officers were flagged down on a suspicious item call in the 1400 block of Union Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. Officers located 63-year-old Bruce Jefferies in a suitcase in an alley behind a Regions Bank parking lot. Jefferies died from blunt force trauma to the head.

According to an affidavit, a witness told police that he saw a man dragging the same suitcase through the alley at around 10 a.m. A video supports the witness’s claim. The witness said the suspect attempted to throw the suitcase in a dumpster, but it was apparently too heavy. When the suspect saw that he was being watched, he dropped the suitcase and ran northbound through the alley toward Union Avenue.

The affidavit said the suitcase had a blood trail that led to the Broad Moore Apartment complex on Cleveland. A search warrant was obtained for one of the apartment units where the blood trail ended. Police found signs of a struggle and blood throughout the apartment. A smaller suitcase with papers belonging to Summers was also found at the apartment.

Authorities said Summers had been the victim’s roommate for the past two years. Video from the complex also showed Summers attempting to throw the suitcase in a dumpster at the complex, but it was too heavy. He tried throwing the suitcase in a dumpster at the apartment complex.

