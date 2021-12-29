Advertise with Us
Showers and a few severe storms set to move through Wednesday

By Spencer Denton
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will stay cloudy tonight with a few showers possible and lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds wil be southwest at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY STORMS: Rain and thunderstorms will move through between noon and 8 PM. A few storms could reach severe limits with strong damaging wind as the main threat. Tornado threat is low but not zero. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with lows in the mid 50s behind the storms Wednesday night.

LATE WEEK: Expect clouds with some sun Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 70s. A round of showers and storms will move through Friday night along a warm front and a few could be severe with high wind or hail. This may impact any outdoor New Year’s Eve plans. Stay weather alert that evening from 9 PM past midnight.

WEEKEND STORMS AND COLD AIR: A final line of showers and storms will move through Saturday morning with the passage of a cold front. Some could be severe with the main threat damaging wind. Highs on Saturday will climb into the upper 60s to near 70 early. Lows will tumble into the upper 20s to low 30s by Sunday morning. Temperatures could stay in the 30s all day Sunday with clouds early.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

