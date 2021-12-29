Shelby County reports close to 300 daily new pediatric COVID cases from Christmas weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) has released COVID-19 numbers from the holiday weekend and there was a spike in both adult and pediatric cases.

Shelby County reports hundreds of new pediatric cases from the long holiday weekend, the highest day being Christmas with 293 new reported cases.

Dr. Nick Hysmith, director of infection prevention at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, says with omicron being highly transmissible, they expected an increase in numbers.

“From a pediatric standpoint, it’s a little concerning. We’ve started to see our numbers increase again. We were at around nine patients last week before the holidays and we’re up to 16 in patients today,” Hysmith said.

Hysmith says the good thing is most children are not reporting severe infections like what doctors saw with the delta variant.

He says the real worries are the unknowns.

“I think what we’re going to see in kids is a little bit unclear right now. We don’t know if it’s going to have the same virulence as the delta strain or if this is just more kids becoming infected and some of them may be having some underlying health conditions that put them at a little bit higher risk and therefore, they end up in the hospital,” Hysmith said.

Hysmith says it’s beneficial that children five and older are eligible for the vaccine, but admits there’s concern for kids under five who remain unprotected against the virus.

“I think the big worry is that there’s still this large pocket of individuals on the adult side and the pediatric side who have not yet been vaccinated, which is going to prove to be a strain on our hospital system as a whole and really continue this pandemic on, unfortunately,” Hysmith said.

