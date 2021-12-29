Advertise with Us
Shelby County Health Department announces effective date for new health order

((Source: WMC))
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department announced a new health order will go into effect January 1, 2022.

Health Order No. 29 renews much of December’s order with changes that reflect the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions’ latest guidance on isolation and quarantine periods.

Health Order No. 29 also includes the following:

  • Recommends that alternative work solutions be considered where feasible to permit increased social distancing and to facilitate appropriate quarantine and isolation measures.
  • Requires masks in schools that have instituted a face covering requirement pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 14-2-104.
  • Continues to require masks in schools covered by the ADA.
  • Continues to require rental assistance notices to tenants facing eviction.

Health Order No. 29 will expire January 31, 2022 unless it’s suspended or renewed.

View the health order below.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

