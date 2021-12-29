Severe weather threat over today, but tracking the next chance for storms later this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers will end, then Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds: west at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds early with some sun in spots by afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph. Some rain or thunder is possible Thursday night with lows in the upper 50s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and lows in the 60s. A few showers will be possible Friday afternoon and evening, becoming more widespread as a cold front moves into the region that night. A few severe storms are possible along the warm front Friday night.

WEEKEND STORMS AND COLD BLAST: The cold front will move through on Saturday with more thunderstorms that could produce severe weather as well as heavy rainfall. Saturday will be windy and temperatures will drastically drop by late day. Saturday night will be windy lows will be in the 20s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and frigid with highs only in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: High pressure in place will give us a stretch of dry weather Sunday through next Wednesday. Temperatures will be some 15 degrees below normal on Sunday before returning to near normal on Tuesday and then getting above normal next Wednesday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

