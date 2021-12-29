Ride of Tears last ride of 2021 to honor parents of children killed by gun violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The organization that brings attention to the children’s lives lost due to gun violence is planning its final act of the year.

Ride of Tears will hold its last ride of 2021 Thursday beginning at the Crystal Palace at 3364 South Third Street at 2:45 p.m.

The final ride of the year will be in honor of the parents of the children who were killed this year.

