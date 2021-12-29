New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site open in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department is working to meet the demand of COVID-19 testing amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant and the surge in cases.

On Wednesday, SCHD opened a new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Compass Laboratory Sevices at 1800 Pyramid Place.

Its hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed on Sunday. It will also be open on New Year’s Day.

The health department plans to release additional information on a second testing site this week.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.