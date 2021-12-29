Advertise with Us
New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site open in Memphis

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, medical personnel prepare to administer a COVID-19...
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, medical personnel prepare to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in Lawrence, N.Y. The United States is approaching a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the latest ominous sign about the disease's grip on the nation.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department is working to meet the demand of COVID-19 testing amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant and the surge in cases.

On Wednesday, SCHD opened a new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Compass Laboratory Sevices at 1800 Pyramid Place.

Its hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed on Sunday. It will also be open on New Year’s Day.

The health department plans to release additional information on a second testing site this week.

