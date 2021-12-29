Advertise with Us
Millions in funding to go toward youth mental health programs in Tennessee

(Natasha Lynn)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millions of dollars will go toward supporting youth mental health programs in Tennessee.

$6.5 million will be used for 10 programs, including Youth Villages, TN Voices, and Pathways, which all operate in the Mid-South.

Governor Bill Lee and lawmakers included the money in the 2022 fiscal year budget. The funds will be used for increasing school-based services, expanding emergency psychiatric help, and focusing on early intervention in children.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

