Mid-South students donate thousands to local libraries(Source: WMC)
By Camille Connor
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of Mid-South students is on a mission to give back to their communities.

High school students based in Collierville and Germantown launched a local Aylus branch in 2020. Aylus is a national organization that fosters youth leadership.

Since founding Greater Memphis Aylus, the students have spent hours volunteering.

“We’ve collected used clothes and used shoes from our members to donate to our various shops. We also held tutoring sessions and summer camps,” said Aylus President Harris Chen.

The group spent Wednesday morning handing out donations to the Germantown Community Library and the Collierville Public Library.

“Since the pandemic started, people have been stuck at home mostly. They haven’t been able to travel. So, there’s been a higher demand for books,” said Aylus Vice President Alan Cheng.

In a single month, they collected over 2,000.

“We went door to door. We also did a couple of lemonade stands around the city,” said Cheng.

Each library plans to use the funds to help continue programs such as literacy classes, career help, and financial planning.

“The fact that there are so many young people who are interested in their community, interested in leadership, it’s just a fantastic happy story that I’m just so thankful for,” said Daniel Page, the director of Germantown Community Library.

Students ranging from 9-years-old to 18-years-old have joined Greater Memphis Aylus.

“I think giving these little kids time to do fulfilling activities that also give back to the environment is really great,” said Co-founder and Vice President Ashley Yan.

For the students, it is all about supporting the services in their communities that have supported them.

“I think that it’s just really important to reach out a hand whenever you can,” said vice president of Aylus, Annie Zhao.

The group is welcoming new members. Those interested in learning more can follow Greater Memphis Aylus on Instagram here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

