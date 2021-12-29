First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch in effect until 7 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A risk for severe storms continues for the Mid-South this afternoon. The primary hazards of concern are damaging winds and flash flooding, but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out, especially across northern MS. A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for portions of the Action News 5 viewing area until 7 PM.

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

TODAY: Cloudy with storms. 80%. High: 70 degrees. Winds: Southeast 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 40% before 8 pm. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Any remaining clouds will start to clear tomorrow morning, so we will finally see more sunshine on Thursday. Afternoon highs will be near 70 degrees with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the 60s. A few showers will be possible on Friday afternoon and evening, but rain shouldn’t have much of an impact on New Year’s Eve plans.

WEEKEND: We will have another round of potentially severe storms on Saturday morning and afternoon as a strong cold front enters the area. Damaging winds will be the greatest threat. Highs on Saturday will climb to around 70 degrees and lows will tumble into the low 30s Saturday night. With cold air pushing in behind the front, there could be a wintry mix or a few flurries in west Tennessee on Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The ground temperatures will be too high for anything to stick. High temperatures will only reach the upper 30s Sunday and low temperatures will dip into the 20s on Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will be in the lower 40s with sunshine Monday. Temperatures will climb as we go through the week with lower 50s on Tuesday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.