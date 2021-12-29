Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

First Alert to severe storms today & another round of storms Saturday

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers will be possible this morning in northeast Mississippi, but most of the area will remain dry until this afternoon. Storms will start firing up after 1 pm and rounds of storms will continue through early evening. Some thunderstorms could be severe with damaging winds, hail, and weak tornadoes. The best chance for severe weather is in north Mississippi. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees this afternoon.

TODAY: Cloudy with storms. 80%. High: 70 degrees. Winds: Southeast 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 40% before 9 pm. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: After days of clouds, we will finally see more sunshine on Thursday with afternoon highs near 70 degrees and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the 60s. A few showers will be possible on Friday afternoon and evening, but this likely won’t have a big impact on New Year’s Eve plans.

WEEKEND: We will have another round of potentially severe storms on Saturday as a cold front moves through the Mid-South. Damaging winds will be the greatest threat, especially for north Mississippi where instability will be highest. Highs on Saturday will climb to around 70 degrees and lows will tumble into the low 30s Saturday night. With cold air pushing in behind the front, there could be a wintry mix or a few flurries in eastern Arkansas on Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The ground temperatures will be too high for anything to stick. High temperatures will only reach the upper 30s Sunday and low temperatures will dip into the 20s on Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will be in the lower 40s with sunshine Monday. Temperatures will climb as we go through the week with lower 50s on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

omicron variant
Omicron variant comes with shift in symptoms
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Nearly 5.5K COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County over the holiday weekend
Vaddrick Hatchett arrested on murder charges
Mississippi murder suspect arrested in traffic stop near Wolfchase
Suspect arrested after body found in suitcase in Memphis
Suspect arrested after body found in suitcase in Memphis

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Showers and a few severe storms set to move through Wednesday
A few showers today along with breezy and warm temperatures. Tomorrow a few strong storms will...
A few showers today followed by rain & storm Wednesday a few could be severe
A few showers today along with breezy and warm temperatures. Tomorrow a few strong storms will...
Tuesday midday Memphis weather - First Alert Meteorologist Sagay Galindo