First Alert to severe storms today & another round of storms Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers will be possible this morning in northeast Mississippi, but most of the area will remain dry until this afternoon. Storms will start firing up after 1 pm and rounds of storms will continue through early evening. Some thunderstorms could be severe with damaging winds, hail, and weak tornadoes. The best chance for severe weather is in north Mississippi. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees this afternoon.

TODAY: Cloudy with storms. 80%. High: 70 degrees. Winds: Southeast 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 40% before 9 pm. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: After days of clouds, we will finally see more sunshine on Thursday with afternoon highs near 70 degrees and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the 60s. A few showers will be possible on Friday afternoon and evening, but this likely won’t have a big impact on New Year’s Eve plans.

WEEKEND: We will have another round of potentially severe storms on Saturday as a cold front moves through the Mid-South. Damaging winds will be the greatest threat, especially for north Mississippi where instability will be highest. Highs on Saturday will climb to around 70 degrees and lows will tumble into the low 30s Saturday night. With cold air pushing in behind the front, there could be a wintry mix or a few flurries in eastern Arkansas on Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The ground temperatures will be too high for anything to stick. High temperatures will only reach the upper 30s Sunday and low temperatures will dip into the 20s on Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will be in the lower 40s with sunshine Monday. Temperatures will climb as we go through the week with lower 50s on Tuesday.

