Driver accused of killing 2 children in Fla. hit-and-run causes scene in courtroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A 27-year-old Florida man accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed two children and injured four others caused a disturbance during his first court appearance, hours after sheriff’s deputies arrested him.
Detectives say physical evidence led them to Sean Charles Greer.
He was arrested Tuesday night, a day after the crash in Wilton Manors.
During a court appearance Wednesday, deputies led Greer away after he apparently objected to attending the proceeding.
Officials say Greer veered around a transit bus and crashed into the children.
He was ordered held without bond on two probation violations.
