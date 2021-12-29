Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal metro columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Wednesday.

They talked about Tonyaa’s recent column on a group of former felons that are now businessmen giving back to kids in North Memphis. She also teased an upcoming column that will focus on the Memphis’ record homicide rate.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Tonya’s columns here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.