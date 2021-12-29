Advertise with Us
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal metro columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Wednesday.

They talked about Tonyaa’s recent column on a group of former felons that are now businessmen giving back to kids in North Memphis. She also teased an upcoming column that will focus on the Memphis’ record homicide rate.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Tonya’s columns here.

