COVID-19 testing sites to open during New Year’s holiday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 testing sites will be available on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Health Department announced the following sites will be open Friday and Saturday:

Friday, December 31

Poplar Healthcare -3495 Hacks Cross Road

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Poplar Healthcare – 251 S. Claybrook Street

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Compass Labs – 1800 Pyramid Place

7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Lamar Emissions Site – 1750 RKS Commercial Cove

8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.; 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 1

Poplar Healthcare -3495 Hacks Cross Road

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Compass Labs – 1800 Pyramid Place

7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

