COVID-19 testing increasing at Memphis International Airport

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Inside the Memphis airport in Terminal B, across from Southwest and American Airlines, the ZupMed clinic offers COVID testing.

“We started our partnership with the Memphis International Airport at the first of November,” said the president and owner of ZupMed, Shannon Finks.

With an increase in holiday travel, Finks says they’ve been busy.

“We’re certainly seeing larger numbers at this time, just because people are either traveling internationally and the international requirements for travel have amped up. And so there is an increased demand for testing, but also I feel that the domestic travelers are very concerned about spreading the virus to family members,” Finks said.

Due to the increase in demand, Finks says they’ve changed their hours and now open at 5 a.m. During peak travel days, they open at 4 a.m. and close when the last flight leaves at night.

Finks says some days they’ve had a line of people waiting to get tested.

“At the airport location, we have seen lines of people waiting 15 to 30 minutes to get their test. There’s been a pretty steady flow,” Finks said.

Finks says with an uptick in cases and the omicron variant being highly transmissible, they are seeing more passengers test positive.

Travel-related testing is not covered by insurance.

Finks says they offer both rapid and PCR tests. She says pricing ranges depending on the test.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

