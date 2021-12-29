Advertise with Us
Best Life: Save time and money in the New Year

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:16 AM CST
ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – We are just weeks away from 2022. The year has flown by, and you still haven’t gotten everything done.

What are the most important things that can save you time and money next year? What lose ends are the most important to tie up before Dec. 31?

As 2021 winds down, what items on your to-do list would you like to get squared away?

Experts say before the end of this year, you might want to build a budget for next year. Analyze how you spent your money last year and make necessary adjustments.

It’s also a good time to organize your photos and e-mails. Delete the ones you don’t want and back up the ones you do.

And take a good look at the apps on your phone. Many subscription apps have automatic payment schedules. So, you might want to cancel the ones you don’t use. Services like Truebill and trim allow you to view all of your subscriptions in one list.

Now is also the time to get your receipts together for tax purposes. Having all of your paperwork in one place will make the process easier. You might want to make any last-minute donations to boost your deductions.

If you didn’t see your doctor or dentist for a checkup, try to squeeze an appointment in before the year’s end.

Also, the end of the year is the perfect time to change the batteries in your smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector.

Most importantly, don’t forget to use your vacation days before the end of the year if you can’t carry them over.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Robert Walko, Videographer and Editor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

