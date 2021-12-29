Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Arkansas judge strikes down law banning mask mandates

(KOLN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas judge has struck down the state’s law prohibiting schools and other government entities from requiring masks.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued the ruling on Wednesday, months after he temporarily blocked the state from enforcing the ban.

More than 100 public charter schools and school districts imposed mask mandates following Fox’s ruling in August, though many have since eased or lifted them altogether.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the ban into law in April, though he has since said he regretted that decision.

Judge Fox found the law unconstitutional, including on grounds that it discriminates between children in public and private schools.

Private schools were not barred from requiring masks under the law.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

omicron variant
Omicron variant comes with shift in symptoms
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Suspect arrested after body found in suitcase in Memphis
Suspect arrested after body found in suitcase in Memphis
Vaddrick Hatchett arrested on murder charges
Mississippi murder suspect arrested in traffic stop near Wolfchase
Nearly 5.5K COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County over the holiday weekend

Latest News

Dr. Threlkeld to discuss new mutation of Delta variant and implications for the U.S. - clipped...
WATCH: Dr. Threlkeld discusses symptoms of the omicron variant
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, medical personnel prepare to administer a COVID-19...
New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site open in Memphis
WATCH: Dr. Threlkeld discusses recent spike in COVID cases
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,594 cases, 19 new deaths reported Weds.