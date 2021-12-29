962 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County, active cases top 9,000

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 cases increased by 962 in Shelby County Wednesday with another 147 cases among children.

And after reporting thousands of new cases over the holiday weekend, Shelby County Health Department says there are now 9,081 active cases. Over 1,900 of those active cases are pediatric.

Tuesday’s numbers were much lower due to testing site closures for the holidays. Wednesday’s numbers may show a better depiction of what the county is facing as the omicron variant surges in the Mid-South and across the nation.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been more than 161,000 cases with a death toll of 2,686.

Shelby County’s weekly test positivity rate climbed up to 8.6% for the week of Dec. 12, a significant increase compared to the previous week’s rate of 4.6%.

For more information on COVID-19 in Shelby County and the Mid-South, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

