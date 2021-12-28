Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about finishing 2021 strong by identifying your accomplishment and reflecting on your wins this year.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police ID victims in Christmas morning shooting on I-40
Police identify men killed in I-40 shooting on Christmas Day
omicron variant
Omicron variant comes with shift in symptoms
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County road searching for the plane crash Sunday night.
2 killed in Arkansas plane crash
Shelby County Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
Shelby County mass testing sites reopen after Christmas holiday weekend

Latest News

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Hundreds of Christmas meals handed out in Orange Mound
Hundreds of Christmas meals handed out in Orange Mound