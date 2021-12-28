Tiger men’s basketball getting some AP Poll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In college hoop news, the Memphis Tigers are back on the practice floor after missing their last two games against Tennessee and Alabama State due to COVID-19.

The Tigers open American Athletic Conference play Tuesday night at Tulane.

The Univerity of Memphis is back in the “Receiving Votes” category thanks to their last victory against then 10h ranked Alabama.

Here’s a quick look at the Latest A.P. Poll:

Defending National Champion Baylor is on top, followed by Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA.

Other teams of note, Unbeaten Iowas State up to 8th, Auburn is 12, Houston is 13th, Tennessee 14th, Kentucky 18th and Alabama is 19th.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.