Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tiger men’s basketball getting some AP Poll

Memphis Tigers vs Alabama Crimson Tide - Dec. 14
Memphis Tigers vs Alabama Crimson Tide - Dec. 14(Joe Murphy | Joe Murphy)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In college hoop news, the Memphis Tigers are back on the practice floor after missing their last two games against Tennessee and Alabama State due to COVID-19.

The Tigers open American Athletic Conference play Tuesday night at Tulane.

The Univerity of Memphis is back in the “Receiving Votes” category thanks to their last victory against then 10h ranked Alabama.

Here’s a quick look at the Latest A.P. Poll:

Defending National Champion Baylor is on top, followed by Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA.

Other teams of note, Unbeaten Iowas State up to 8th, Auburn is 12, Houston is 13th, Tennessee 14th, Kentucky 18th and Alabama is 19th.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police ID victims in Christmas morning shooting on I-40
Police identify men killed in I-40 shooting on Christmas Day
omicron variant
Omicron variant comes with shift in symptoms
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County road searching for the plane crash Sunday night.
2 killed in Arkansas plane crash
Shelby County Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
Shelby County mass testing sites reopen after Christmas holiday weekend

Latest News

63rd AutoZone Liberty Bowl kicks off Tuesday
Texas Tech (6-6) will face Coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State (7-5) in the 63rd AutoZone...
Expectations high for 63rd Autozone Liberty Bowl
UofM men’s basketball team hopes to hit the court again next week
Forward Emoni Bates (1) during the Memphis vs. North Carolina Central Men’s Basketball game on...
Return for UofM men’s basketball unclear after players test positive for COVID-19