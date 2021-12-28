Suspect arrested in double-murder in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark, (WMC) - A suspect has been arrested in a deadly double-shooting in Helena-West Helena.

Michael Rogers, 31, is charged with two counts of capital murder and terroristic act.

The shooting happened November 26 and claimed the lives of 21-year-old Eddie Trancy and 18-year-old Alvin Redmon.

According to the Helena-west Helena Police Department, officers found the victims inside of a car on U.S. Highway 49. They had both sustained several gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead by the Phillips County coroner at 1:20 a.m.

Investigators received information that Rogers may have been involved in the shooting. He was arrested December 4 in connection with a shooting that happened at the intersection of North Fifth and Plaza streets.

Rogers is currently being held on a $750,000 bind until his first appearance January 10.

