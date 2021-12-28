Shelby County working to expand COVID-19 testing capacity as demand rises

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The omicron variant is leading to a sharp spike in new COVID-19 cases across the Mid-South, resulting in high demand for testing.

Health officials in Shelby County say they are working to expand testing capacity with plans to open two additional mass testing sites by the end of the week.

Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi confirmed thousands of new cases over the last several days.

The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) reported nearly 5,500 new cases between Friday and Monday. As of Tuesday, the department was reporting now 8,400 active cases in Shelby County.

Infectious disease physician Dr. Manoj Jain says the spike was predictable.

“We expected this. We know that there’s going to be a steep rise in the number of cases. This is how the omicron variant really causes a high number of transmissions and a very rapid spread within the community,” said Jain.

SCHD says the community’s testing capacity is strained because of high demand and limited availability of testing kits, evident by long lines at testing sites Monday and Tuesday, with some lines stretching a mile.

Dr. Michelle Taylor, the health department director, says the joint COVID-19 task force is working on expanding testing capacity.

“There are at least four mass testing site sites open [Tuesday] with two more in the works, hopefully, to be up and running by the end of the week,” said Taylor.

There have been reports of some people showing up at emergency rooms to get tested.

“What we’re stressing to people is that if you are asymptomatic or you have mild symptoms, please do not go to the emergency room to get tested,” said Taylor, adding that the ER should be reserved for people with severe symptoms.

Jain calls at-home testing kits a great option.

Given the strain at testing sites, Taylor says if you test positive for COVID-19 with an at-home kit, assume it’s accurate and self-isolate for five days. She says if you are experiencing mild symptoms, also isolate for five days.

While omicron is thought to be milder than Delta, all three Mid-South states have reported slight increases in hospitalizations and doctors say the unvaccinated shouldn’t assume they’ll have a mild case.

“I was in the ICU the other day, and literally looking at the patients there, one after the other unvaccinated, unvaccinated, unvaccinated,” said Jain.

They say the best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated and boosted if eligible.

As for those New Year Eve party plans, Taylor says it’s important to weigh the risks.

“I have canceled plans myself across the holidays,” Taylor said. “I have told people that I would love to come to gatherings for New Year’s Eve, but I just can’t come because of what is going on in the community. Everybody has to make their own decision, but please understand if you do choose to participate in New Year’s Eve gatherings, you are increasing your risk of contracting COVID 19.”

To find a testing site near you, click here. Testing is also available by appointment at CVS and Walgreens.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

