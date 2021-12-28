Shelby County Health Dept. expected to report hundreds of new cases as omicron surges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is expected to release more COVID-19 numbers after a short break with no updates over the Christmas holiday.

Experts across the nation are concerned about the rapid spread of the omicron variant, but many say we are more prepared now than when previous variants emerged.

Overall, there are more options than ever to treat COVID-19 but there are limitations. One of the newest treatments on the market is two COVID-19 antiviral pills, both recently approved by the Federal Drug Administration.

One pill is from Pfizer, the other from Merck.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Stephen Threlkeld with Baptist Memorial Health Care says the pills could be in pharmacies as soon as this week.

He says the Pfizer pill is available to people as young as 12 while Merck’s is only available to adults. He also says while Pfizer’s pill is highly effective, folks need to get tested in the first three days when they start experiencing symptoms in order to get the maximum effectiveness.

As far as using monoclonal antibody treatments, omicron presents a new challenge.

Right now, only one of three monoclonal antibody treatments works against the variant.

“Our therapies are limited,” said Threlkeld. “The monoclonal antibodies that we were using so effectively and cutting hospitalization rates by 80-plus percent, they don’t work anymore with the exception of sotrovamab.”

Just before Christmas, Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said supply could be an issue.

As of Dec. 22, the state had 810 doses of that treatment.

Threlkeld said Baptist Memorial in Memphis is waiting for more and they won’t have any locally for at least another week or so. The state is expecting more supply in January, though a date hasn’t been given.

Health care workers are bracing for a possible surge in hospitals.

Shelby County Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor is concerned that this week, there could be 1,000 cases reported in a single day.

