Second Shelby County commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A second Shelby County commissioner has tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Commissioner Van Turner said Tuesday that he just tested positive for COVID and is encouraging everyone to get tested for the virus, vaccinated, and boosted if they plan to be out during the holiday season.

Monday, Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer announced that she was in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test result.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

