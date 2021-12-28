Second Shelby County commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A second Shelby County commissioner has tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Commissioner Van Turner said Tuesday that he just tested positive for COVID and is encouraging everyone to get tested for the virus, vaccinated, and boosted if they plan to be out during the holiday season.

I just tested positive for Covid. The vaccinations and booster definitely help. I encourage you to get tested and get vaccinated and boosted if you plan on being out and about during this Holiday Season! — Van Turner (@turnervan357) December 28, 2021

Monday, Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer announced that she was in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test result.

