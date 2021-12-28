New CDC recommendations on COVID-19 quarantine period get mixed reviews from medical professionals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family physician and Memphis City Councilman Dr. Jeff Warren says he just received an email Sunday night, saying he and the rest of the council were exposed to COVID-19 during their meeting last week.

This isn’t an isolated issue just at city hall. It’s happening all across the city as the number of COVID-19 cases skyrockets due to the highly infectious omicron variant.

“I am receiving a number of calls on my cell phone from patients that have it,” said Warren.

Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidelines for people who test positive for COVID-19 but have no symptoms.

The CDC says people should isolate for five days, that’s down from the previously recommended 10 days. Then for the next 5fivedays after isolation, people should wear a mask.

The CDC says there is growing evidence that the virus is most infectious two to three days after symptoms arise.

Warren says there’s another benefit to the shortened quarantine period.

“So, in my mind what this is saying is it’s important to keep our economy going, to not let our restaurant industry die or service industry die, but we’ve all got to be wearing masks indoors. It’s not rocket science,” said Warren.

However, not everyone agrees with the changes.

Assistant professor of epidemiology at Harvard, Dr. Michael Mina, calls the new recommendations “reckless”.

Mina tweeted Monday, “Some people stay infectious 3 days, some 12. I absolutely don’t want to sit next to someone who turned positive 5 days ago and hasn’t tested negative.”

After the long holiday weekend, there was a long line at Poplar Healthcare’s COVID-19 testing site in Memphis.

There have been similar scenes across the country.

If you haven’t gotten a test yet, but you know you have been exposed to the virus, the CDC recommends people who are unvaccinated or not yet boosted should quarantine for five days, followed by strict mask use for an additional five days.

If quarantine isn’t possible, people should wear a well-fitted mask at all times for 10 days.

Warren says wearing a mask will help the healthcare community as well.

“We are burned out and if you or someone out there that doesn’t think this is real, you are really damaging our ability as a healthcare system to take care of our patients,” said Warren. “Put a mask on. When you go to the grocery store, even if you don’t believe in this, be kind,” said Warren.

