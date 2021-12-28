Advertise with Us
Mississippi murder suspect arrested in traffic stop near Wolfchase

Vaddrick Hatchett arrested on murder charges
Vaddrick Hatchett arrested on murder charges(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted for murder in Mississippi was arrested Monday after a traffic stop near Wolfchase.

An affidavit says 24-year-old Vaddrick Hatchett was riding as a passenger in a vehicle when officers noticed the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and one of the brake lights were out.

Officers stopped the vehicle in the area of Germantown Parkway and Giasco Place.

According to the report, officers discovered Hatchett had an active warrant for his arrest in connection to a Holly Spring murder on November 21, 2020. Officers also reported that the vehicle smelled of marijuana.

They then searched the vehicle where they allegedly found a large vacuum-sealed bag of marijuana, money, a digital scale and a stolen firearm.

In addition to the capital murder charge, Hatchett is now charged with possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and theft of property.

Shelby County Jail records show is bond is set at $10,000.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

