Mighty Lights will have special display for the new year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mighty Lights will shine brightly to welcome in the new year.

The lights on the Hernando DeSoto bridge will show “Happy New Year 2022″ over downtown Memphis Friday night into Saturday.

The show begins at midnight.

