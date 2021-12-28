Liberty Bowl gives boost to Memphis tourism

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The AutoZone Liberty Bowl attracts people from all across the country, and this year is no different.

Scott Stewart is a part of five generations of Texas Tech graduates. He and his family packed up the RV, trekked cross country, and claimed their spot at the fairgrounds Monday evening.

“We drove all the way from San Francisco,” he said.

It is a return trip for some. Despite the long drive, Stewart’s niece, Charis David, says they have a lot planned during their stay.

“We’re staying off on a different side of town, so it’s been nice to kind of see the whole thing. We were just saying that driving over. It’s so diverse and there’s lots of things to see,” said David.

Stewart’s last visit was in the 80s. Now, he says he likes what he sees.

“We’re going to go to the Bass Pro Shops. Everybody does from what I understand. Beale Street - try some barbecue,” he said.

The Liberty Bowl is giving a boost to Memphis tourism.

This year’s festivities began with a parade on Beale Street with hundreds of fans taking part.

“The parade on Beale Street was fantastic yesterday. The fans from Mississippi State and Texas Tech were having a great time, and that’s what the bowl season is all about,” said Memphis Tourism President and CEO Kevin Kern.

Kern added that tourism is rebounding after taking a dive last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been a lot better than last year, let me say that. Leisure travel has come back very strong. Memphis has passed the national average of hotel occupancy by five percent,” he said.

This Liberty Bowl is showing positive signs for what’s to come for Memphis tourism.

“Pre-pandemic, we had over 13 million visitors that came to our city in 2019,” said Kern. “We’re looking forward to getting back to those types of numbers.”

