Kickoff for Liberty Bowl underway with parade and pep rally

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kickoff for the 63rd annual Autozone Liberty Bowl is less than24 hours away and the festivities have already started.

It was a refreshing sight to see on Beale Street earlier Monday afternoon and evening as crowds lined the street to cheer on their respective teams, which is something we weren’t able to have for last year’s Autozone Liberty Bowl due to COVID-19 regulations.

Mississippi State is a little bit closer to the Bluff City than Lubbock, Texas but it looks as though the Red Raiders travel well for their team sports.

We caught a few fans as the parade was getting underway about expectations for Tuesday’s game.

“I’m just so glad to be here. We thought we were going to a game. We came to Beale Street, so we’re going to have some fun and rock it tomorrow,” said Terri Miller, who’s cheering for Mississippi State.

“This is pretty incredible, having a great time. First bowl game in five years. We’re excited. Mike Leach, he’s going to be coming for Tech, so that’s going to be tough,” said Coby Twilligear, who traveled from Hondo, Texas.

That is one of the big narratives that current Mississippi State head coach, Mike Leach, will be facing his old team at Texas Tech, where he coached for 10 years.

Kickoff is Tuesday.

