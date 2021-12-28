Advertise with Us
Grizzlies get big win in Phoenix

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (WMC) - As the clock ticks down on 2021, there’s no time like the present to start a new winning streak for the Memphis Grizzlies.

They’ll have to do it with a makeshift roster now that COVID-19 has taken Dillon Brooks and DeAnthony Melton out of the lineup for the time being.

And just who should be their next game? The red hot Phoenix Suns.

The Suns come into the contest just a half game out of first place in the NBA’s Western Conference.

The Grizzlies in fourth, 2.5 games up on the Clippers, and leading the Southwest Division. Former Lausanne Star Cam Payne was a thorn in the Grizzlies side all night.

Payne had 15 points, mostly in the second half, to help the Suns erase an 18-point deficit.

A deficit built up by the Grizzlies Big Men Jeran Jackson, Jr. and Stephen Adams.

Jackson’s threat of the long ball helping space the floor for Adams to do his thing in the paint -- 13 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists for the big New Zealander.

Desmond Bane continued his hot shooting, even hotter in the Valley of the Sun.

New Career high for Bane, 32 points, including 6-11 3-pointers,12-22 overall.

He was almost matched by Suns shooting star Devin Booker. -- 30 points for Booker.

His biggest basket, a 30 foot straightaway 3-pointer with Bane in his face to give the Suns the lead, 113-112 with five seconds left.

That could’ve been the game-winner, but the Grizzlies have Ja Morant on their side.

Ja boosted his All-Star bid by taking the inbound pass, weaving his way to the bucket, and dropping the banker with Booker draped all over him.

Grizzlies get the win, 114-113.

Morant leads all scorers with 33 points.

Memphis improves to 21-14 on the season.

Grizzlies come back home for their next game against LeBron and the Lakers, Wednesday night at FedExForum.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

