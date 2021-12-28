Advertise with Us
First Alert to showers today & strong storms Wednesday

WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:36 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are showers in west Tennessee this morning and patchy drizzle will be possible through this afternoon. A few showers will also pop-up tonight, so we recommend bringing a poncho to the Autozone Liberty Bowl game tonight. It will be another warm day where we could break a record high. This afternoon temperatures will climb to the mid 70s under a cloudy sky. There will be breezy southwest winds gusting up to 30 mph. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 60s.

TODAY: Cloudy. 30%. High: 75 degrees. Winds: Southwest 10 to 15 mph, Gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 30%. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will arrive on Wednesday, so it will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. A few strong storms will be possible with damaging winds and hail. The greatest threat will be from noon to 5 pm. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s tomorrow. We will finally see more sunshine on Thursday with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the 60s. A few showers will be possible on Friday afternoon and evening, but this likely won’t have a big impact on New Year’s Eve plans.

WEEKEND: We will have another round of potentially severe storms on Saturday as a cold front moves through the Mid-South. Damaging winds will be the greatest threat, especially for north Mississippi where instability will be highest. Highs on Saturday will climb to around 70 degrees and lows will tumble into the low 40s Saturday night. A few lingering showers will be possible on Sunday. With cold air pushing in behind the front, there could be a wintry mix or a few flurries in eastern Arkansas on Sunday morning. The ground temperatures will be too high for anything to stick though. High temperatures will only reach the upper 30s Sunday and low temperatures will dip into the 20s on Sunday night.

