Bottom Line: Getting cozy with the best sweats and slippers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - It may be cold outside but you can stay toasty with sweatshirts and slippers recommended by Consumer Reports editors. Testers tried out some of the top brands and reveal their favorites, just in time for holiday gifting.

Nothing says cozy quite like a favorite hooded sweatshirt. If you’re looking to buy a new one for yourself or to give as a gift this holiday season, there are lots of options. So how do you choose?

That’s where Consumer Reports’ testers come in. They left the labs and took to the streets to try out eight pullover hoodies from labels like American Giant, Nike, H&M, Adidas, and Champion.

In addition to assessing the warmth the hoodies provided on crisp fall days, CR staffers also noted how well they were made by looking at the seams and the material they were made of.

They also assessed comfort and fit, and how easy it was to care for each hoodie.

For example, the H&M hoodie requires line-drying after or dry cleaning. The store says its version is sustainably manufactured from 100 percent organic cotton, and it sells for just $40.

And while it’s not 100 percent cotton, staffers say the $60 Champion is one of the best options.

After a long day outside testing hoodies, it was nice to return home and slip into something more comfortable, like slippers.

The testers clunked around their cool East Coast homes in a wide variety of slippers, including the L.L.Bean Wicked Good Moccasins, Glerups, and lined Crocs.

Staffers checked first for warmth, then comfort, stability, and of course, how the slippers looked.

Glerups earned high scores from all the slipper wearers. At $100, they’re warm, breathable, and easy to move around in.

While not quite as warm, consider the $40 Bombas for cozying up on a budget. They’re light and they travel well.

If you tend to do chores in your slippers, look no further than the Crocs Classic Lined Clogs. Testers were surprised by how comfortable they were and how much they liked them. So instead of style, consider giving yourself or loved ones the gift of comfort this season.

CR says slippers made with natural materials, like the recommended Glerups, are the way to go when it comes to picking slippers. For a special gift, the editors also liked the $100 Ugg Fluff Yeah slides for their soft sheepskin.

