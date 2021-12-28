Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Monday, 27 Dec

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Memphis Made Film Picked Up By Cable Network

Howard L. Bell IV | Filmmaker of “Jookin: It’s Hard But It’s Fair” | Airing on STARZ! Spring 2022

Climate Change & Resilience

Mayor Lee Harris | The Big Creek Resilience Project | shelbycountytn.gov

Preview “Jookin: It’s Hard But It’s Fair

You Are the MVP of Your Life

Telisa Franklin | President of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com

Conversations with the Cast

Lakisha Stewart-Brown | Charlene in “Jookin: It’s Hard But It’s Fair

Reasons to Reconsider Gin

How Weight-loss Works with Pro Health Clinic

Monthly Membership Prices at $30, $60, $120 | Over 10 Options for IV Hydration

Estes Folk | Owner of Pro Health Wellness Clinic | prohealthmemphis.com

Conversations with the Cast

Deyounte Dodson | Weedie in “Jookin: It’s Hard But It’s Fair

