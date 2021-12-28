Bluff City Life: Monday, 27 Dec
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Here's what's in today's show:
Memphis Made Film Picked Up By Cable Network
Howard L. Bell IV | Filmmaker of “Jookin: It’s Hard But It’s Fair” | Airing on STARZ! Spring 2022
Climate Change & Resilience
Mayor Lee Harris | The Big Creek Resilience Project | shelbycountytn.gov
Preview “Jookin: It’s Hard But It’s Fair”
You Are the MVP of Your Life
Telisa Franklin | President of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com
Conversations with the Cast
Lakisha Stewart-Brown | Charlene in “Jookin: It’s Hard But It’s Fair”
Reasons to Reconsider Gin
How Weight-loss Works with Pro Health Clinic
Monthly Membership Prices at $30, $60, $120 | Over 10 Options for IV Hydration
Estes Folk | Owner of Pro Health Wellness Clinic | prohealthmemphis.com
Conversations with the Cast
Deyounte Dodson | Weedie in “Jookin: It’s Hard But It’s Fair”
